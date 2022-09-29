Timberland Steps Into Sustainability with New Sky Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Timberland is giving its signature work boots a height boost for fall.

The 70-year-old VF Corp-owned brand has revamped its women’s signature boot silhouette with a brand new style. Deemed Sky, the $160 style features a lace-up silhouette modeled after Timberland’s staple 6-inch boot, featuring leather uppers with its signature gold hardware eyelets, woven laces and quad-row stitching. The shoe is notably sustainable, featuring leather in hues of black, gray, and white with a Silver rating by the Leather Working Group. It also features the brand’s staple “wheat unbuckle” tan, as well as ReBOTL fabric linings made from 50% recycled plastic.

Timberland’s women’s Sky 6-inch lace-up boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Timberland’s women’s Sky 6-inch lace-up boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Giving the style additional elevation are thick black rubber outsoles with a ridged base, including 2.5-inch heels. The chunky silhouette brings the pair added structure, while smoothly fitting into the utilitarian aesthetic that’s highly trending today and well within the fall season. For additional comfort, the pair also features nylon arch support shanks and OrthoLite footbeds, giving the hefty style a lightweight finish.

Princess Nokia stars in Timberland’s women’s Sky 6-inch boots campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Princess Nokia stars in Timberland’s women’s Sky 6-inch boots campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

While launching this new style, Timberland also tapped musician Princess Nokia as its campaign star. Aside from posing for the accompanying campaign for the Sky style’s launch, the “Diva” singer will also be the leading performer at its Timberland Stoop Pop-Up event in New York City this weekend. Featuring boot customizations, limited-edition merchandise, and up-cycling workshops with Stanley Steel, the occasion will highlight the new style and the brand’s start to the fall season — which has also included its “Built for the Bold” campaign with Mary J. Blige.

PHOTOS: Discover Jay-Z’s top Timberland moments over the years in the gallery.