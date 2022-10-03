Latto Goes to ‘Maddenwood’ in Steve Madden Fall 2022 Campaign with Chloe Cherry and Bella Poarch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Steve Madden is going to Hollywood — nee, “Maddenwood” — for the Fall 2022 season. And the designer got some famous friends along for the ride, namely Latto, Chloe Cherry and Bella Poarch.

The trio stars in new immersive imagery that takes consumers to “Maddenwood” — a Hollywood-like cityscape filled with sky-high skyscrapers and surrealist plants, all activated through the use of QR codes. The augmented reality campaign finds Latto in a black and white swirl-printed bodysuit, accessorized with a rounded shoulder bag, as she poses among holographic snakes on a lit-up staircase.

Latto stars in Steve Madden’s ‘Maddenwood’ campaign. CREDIT: Amar Daved/Courtesy of Steve Madden

Stretchy knee-high $190 Cypress boots complete Latto’s look, finished with tiered platform soles and thick 5-inch block heels. The black leather style particularly coordinates with many pairs of boots in Madden’s fall collection, which frequently feature height-boosting soles and heels.

Also in “Maddenwood”, Cherry is strolling in a yellow plaid miniskirt and leather crop top with an animated baby chick on a studded leash. As a garden with lip-topped plants sprouts in her wake, the “Euphoria” star steps forward in Madden’s $110 Paloma Mary Janes , a black patent leather style with buckled uppers, ridged lug soles and 3.5-inch block heels for a grungy spin.

Chloe Cherry stars in Steve Madden’s ‘Maddenwood’ campaign. CREDIT: Amar Daved/Courtesy of Steve Madden

TikTok star Poarch’s follows a similar route, as she poses against winding streets while metallic eyes emerge from the ground. The singer’s edgy attire features a black lace-trimmed minidress, accented with sheer ruched gloves, crystal statement rings and gold chain necklaces. Poarch’s ensemble is finished with $160 Fantsie boots , a block-heeled style with calf-high black leather uppers, 3.5-inch stacked heels and rounded toes.

Bella Poarch stars in Steve Madden’s ‘Maddenwood’ campaign. CREDIT: Amar Daved/Courtesy of Steve Madden

Madden’s Fall collection features an array of comfort-focused and height-boosting footwear, including extra chunky sneakers, lug-sole loafers and an array of boots in ankle, calf and knee-high styles with an array of finishes — many featuring platform soles and towering heels. The newest arrivals also feature edits by Cherry, Poarch and Latto in the “Maddenwood” section of the brand’s website as well, where fans can shop the exact pieces each star wears in the campaign — plus their favorite Madden styles.