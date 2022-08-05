This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023

Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids.

And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta.

The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels.

In many cases, the platform silhouette was combined with the ever-popular slide upper, though updated with embellishments or bold colors. At Shu Shop, for instance, the brand offered a stacked-bottom version adorned with chunky gold hardware for a touch of sophistication.

Shu Shop spring 2023 platform slide with stacked bottom and overside hardware embellishment. CREDIT: Jennie Bell for FN

And at Seychelles, a women’s brand known for its vintage aesthetic, the label embraced not only an oversized ’70s platform styling but the era’s quintessential orange coloring. The result is a brazen look that will command attention and bring a colorful note to any outfit.

CREDIT: Jennie Bell for FN

Other brands combined the platform silhouette with other key trend stories for spring ’23.

At Corky’s, for instance, the brand picked up on the hiker vibe that has been percolating in the market for a couple of seasons, adding a lug sole to the bottom of its wood-bottom platform slides. The rugged outsole has a modernizing effect on the retro sandal but is also practical, by adding stability for women on the go.

Meanwhile, a focus on natural materials was front and center at Blowfish Malibu and Matisse. The former offered up a slingback platform style on an elegantly carved cork bottom. And in the Beach by Matisse collection, woven raffia treatments added an eye-catching new dimension to two-strap platform sandals.

Blowfish Malibu spring 2023 cork-bottom platform sandal. CREDIT: Jennie Bell for FN