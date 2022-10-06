Rosalía Brings Out Her Best Poses in Jersey Boots, Slippers & More for Acne Studios Fall 2022 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Acne Studios unveiled its 2022 campaign, fronted by the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía.

Photographed by the Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, the campaign reimagines the musical icon as a historical muse in a series of intimate still and moving images. Wearing key pieces from the fall runway collection, each look infused with Rosalía’s own uncompromising style.

Rosalía for Acne Studio’s FW22 Campaign. CREDIT: Via Acne Studios

The campaign is intended to showcase the experimental materiality that anchors Acne Studios, and which manifests in the fall collection in the manipulation and repurposing of denim, jersey and leather. The singer’s favorite pieces were the jersey boots and the sunglasses. “I love how bold but elegant everything is. To me, Acne Studios is a brand that takes care with the fabrics, the colors, the textures – everything is so well thought through, impeccable and fresh,” she says.

Rosalía for Acne Studio’s FW22 Campaign. CREDIT: Via Acne Studios

Rosalía for Acne Studio’s FW22 Campaign. CREDIT: Via Acne Studios

The “Despecha” singer is currently touring the world, having taken time out from her intensive tour rehearsals to shoot the campaign in her hometown in Barcelona. “When I pose for a photographer, I always try to be myself but also try to channel an energy. What appealed to me the most about working with Paul [Kooiker] was that he has an atemporal style, his pictures could have been taken when photography was invented. But, at the same time, he transmits a freshness of the moment. His pictures are badass,” says Rosalía.

For Paul Kooiker, Rosalía offered an opportunity to experiment with different visual worlds, without compromising her own intrinsically modern aesthetic. “The campaign tried to capture Rosalía in a way she is rarely seen,” said Kooiker.

Rosalia for Acne Studio’s FW22 Campaign. CREDIT: Via Acne Studios

The major campaign launched worldwide today on Oct. 6 in, New York, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Mexico City, London and Paris. The FW22 collection is now available in Acne Studios stores worldwide and online at acnestudios.com.

