Revolve Launches Exclusive Luxury Shoe Label Complete With Summer-Ready Sandals

Revolve has added another private label to its offering — and this time, it’s a luxury shoe brand.

Launching today is A’mmonde Atelier, an exclusive line of designs made in Italy and Brazil. Featured in the collection is a range of sandal silhouettes, seen in various heel sizes and materials. A’mmonde Atelier’s signature Anastassia heel, for instance, is shell-shaped and inspired by the rococo era that resurged in the ’90s dance club scene. Then there’s the Allegra sandal detailed in wood.

A’mmonde Atelier’s Allegra Lace up Sandals retail for $298. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

For its debut, there will be 16 styles in collection that also includes a flat leather style, an ankle-tie wedge, plus a square-toed sandal seen in pink and nude.

A’mmonde Atelier’s Agatha Ankle Strap flat leather sandal is made in Brazil and featured a contoured footbed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Derived from the French phrase “monde à la mode,” meaning, “a fashionable world,” A’mmonde Atelier also found inspiration from vintage films, music videos, and shapes from nature and is targeting the Gen-Z and millennial consumer, according to the company.

The label will be available on Revolve and its sister brand, FWRD, with prices ranging from $268 to $428 in sizes 5.5 to 9.5.

The Aza 100 Wedge is offered in black and ivory colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

The collection is an extension of the company’s owned brand portfolio, which produces more than 20 brands under an in-house design team including Raye, L’Academie, Grlfrnd Denim and Majorelle, among others.