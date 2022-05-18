Reformation Launches First Sneaker and It’s Completely Recyclable

Reformation is expanding its footwear category. Today, the brand launched its first sustainable sneaker and it is completely recyclable.

Called the Harlow, the sneaker is designed for circularity in which the product is designed, manufactured, used, and handled to eliminate the concept of waste. The shoes are made in Brazil in bovine leather that is tanned without chrome or heavy metals. Consumers are able to recycle the style via Reformation’s RefRecyling program, which breaks down recycled Reformation clothes and shoes back into fiber and are then turned into new products, with as few new materials as possible.

Reformation’s Harlow sneaker in Midnight. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Reformation’s Harlow sneaker in Serenade. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Reformation’s Harlow sneaker in Lawn. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Priced at $128, the Harlow is available for pre-order on TheReformation.com now, with the shoes officially launching on June 8 online and in stores. It comes in five colorways including Avocado Swirl, Lawn, Midnight, Pompadour and Serenade.

Based in Los-Angeles, Reformation was founded by Yael Aflalo, an entrepreneur and former model, in 2009, with sustainability part of its core ethos. Since then, the label has continued to push its eco-conscious values forward.

Last year, the company relaunched footwear with its shoes 2.0, which included strappy heels, 90s-inspired sandals and platform flip flops.

In 2021, Reformation had also been dubbed a Climate Neutral Certified company, which means it has offset its entire carbon footprint through a partnership with non-profit Climate Neutral that helps measure emissions and then provides strategies to reduce those emissions.