Kate Hudson and Her Mom Goldie Hawn Model Sleek Heels for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Kate Hudson is reuniting with Stuart Weitzman for its Spring 2022 campaign, along with a special guest: her mom, Goldie Hawn.

The iconic actresses posed for the brand as part of its “Live Every Moment” campaign, which celebrates the joy and optimism from everyday moments. The duo made a striking pair, with Hawn wearing a one-shouldered knit dress and Hudson wearing a white shirtdress. Taking center stage were their two pairs of strappy sandals: a set of red Soiree lace-up heels on Hudson and strappy white Soiree sandals on Hawn.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn star in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn star in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Elsewhere in the Weitzman campaign, Hudson takes the lead in a series of vignettes. One  pair sees her lounging in a vintage car wearing a slinky black jumpsuit. The dark number is paired with a similarly polished—and timeless—set of black leather Stuart pumps. The classic pair instantly streamlines with pointed toes and 4.3-inch stiletto heels.

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Effortlessly hallmarking her “Almost Famous” days, Hudson poses by a pool with a guitar case at sunset. Adding to her look’s toned-down nature are jeans and a blazer—paired with sky-high platform sandals. Her metallic silver Discoplatform style features shiny uppers with thick soles and block heels.

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Serving the ultimate easy morning mood, Hudson sips coffee at a diner in an effortless ribbed knit dress. Adding to her look’s nonchalant nature are Weitzman’s Aleena mules, featuring rose gold leather uppers and stilettos anchored by thin PVC straps.

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Completing the campaign is an homage to stepping out for a night on the town. The “Shriver” star does so in a sleek white suit, completed with Weitzman’s punchy Rebel mules with magenta leather straps and angular lucite heels.

Kate Hudson stars in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Discover Hudson and Hawn’s Spring campaign on Stuart Weitzman’s website.

See more of Hudson’s style through the years.

