Jessica Simpson’s Shoe Brand Is Now Selling Sparkly Roller Skates

Jessica Simpson announced to Instagram on Wednesday that she is expanding her namesake footwear line to include roller skates. “Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater,” Simpson said in the post. “Who needs to walk when you can roll… I promise I’m wheely good at this.”

Simpson is photographed wearing the Rollstar Roller Skate in the color Green Leopard while leaning against a vintage white car, wearing her infamous Daisy Dukes, styled with an orange paisley blouse from her collection. On the designer’s website homepage, Simpson is also shown modeling the roller skates in Rose Gold Multi with the same outfit.

The new venture is on brand for Simpson as it brings back the nostalgia of her 2006 music video for “A Public Affair.” This time around the rink, Simpson and her fans can roll with a lot more sparkle and shine on their skates.

The Jessica Simpson Collection’s growth comes several months after Simpson bought back her name and took on complete ownership of the billion-dollar enterprise with the support of her business partner and mother Tina Simpson.

Tapping into the resurgence of roller skating seems to be a smart business move for The Jessica Simpson Collection. The activity may even increase after the release of “Barbie,” considering the online enthusiasm Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling set off when behind-the-scenes images of the co-stars in matching neon rollerblades hit social media.

The Rollstar comes in three more fun colors: Oiled Combo, Leopard Bronze and Multi Sparkle. Clear wheels on the skates light up as the wearer rolls making the Rollstar all the more playful. All boots are retro-inspired and extra sparkly, the complete opposite look to the tan boots most people are accustomed to renting out at their local skate spot.