Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.

To attend her mother’s funeral services, Ivanka Trump wore a long-sleeve black dress with a knee-length hem and a square neckline. The 40-year-old businesswoman’s traditional funeral attire included a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi pumps with a black toe and black heel cap. For accessories, Ivanka wore a single-strand pearl necklace and a pair of diamond studs.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend Ivana Trump’s funeral with sons Joseph Kushner and Theo Kushner on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty

Ivanka attended the funeral services with her husband Jared Kushner and two sons, Joseph and Theo. Jared and sons wore matching tailored suits, embracing traditional somber dressing like Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend Ivana Trump’s funeral with sons Joseph Kushner and Theo Kushner on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty

Ivana Trump was a notable name in the fashion scene, meeting a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After the couple married, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in fashion. She served as Thierry Mugler’s muse for several years, famously walking in his 1992 Paris Fashion Week runway show. After she divorced Donald Trump, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture sold on the Home Shopping Network and the Canadian Shopping Channel. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995.

Ivanka had famously followed in her mother’s fashionable footsteps throughout her life, modeling as a teen and launching her own jewelry, shoe, and apparel line in her adult life. In 2018, Ivanka announced that she shut down her fashion company after deciding to pursue a career in public policy.