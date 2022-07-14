Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest.

Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.

As a businesswoman, Trump expanded her horizons upon marrying Donald Trump in 1977, soon becoming a front-page fixture in high society and working alongside her husband to develop New York’s Trump Tower and New Jersey’s Trump Taj Mahal casino, as well as renovate the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. She also served as the Trump Organization’s vice president for interior design and managed the Plaza Hotel.

Ivana Trump models in Mugler’s Spring 1992 runway show in Paris on Oct. 17, 1991. CREDIT: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere

Following her divorce from Trump in 1990, Trump continued her role as a pop culture figure, developing her own lines of clothing, jewelry and cosmetics sold on the Home Shopping Network. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995, as well as appearing in the 1996 film “The First Wives’ Club.”

In the 1990s, Trump also established her writing career with the advice books “For Love Alone,” “Free to Love,” and “The Best Is Yet to Come.” From 1995-2010, she also wrote the advice column Ask Ivanka for Globe. In 1999, she launched her own lifestyle magazine, Ivana’s Living in Style, and later her 2017 autobiography, “Raising Trump.”

Trump’s death was announced by her ex-husband, Donald Trump, on social media platform Truth Social, according to the New York Times.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote on the platform. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

She is survived by son Donald Trump Jr. and his children, Donald, Kai, Spencer, Tristan and Chloe; daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and their children Joseph, Arabella and Theodore; and son Eric and his wife Lara Yunaska, and their children Eric and Carolina.