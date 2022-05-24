Gisele Bündchen Boosts Bikinis & Stockings With Punchy Heels for Burberry’s New Monogram Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gisele Bündchen is continuing her hot streak in the modeling world. After making a triumphant return to modeling for V Magazine’s “Giselerama” May issue, the supermodel is once again a luxury campaign face — this time, for none other than Burberry.

The British brand’s campaign showcases its initial summer collection, featuring its staple plaid Check print and the “TB” monogram introduced by creative officer Riccardo Tisci. Across athleisure swimsuits, separates and several handbags, each logo is shown in a palette of black, white, beige and orange. The new line also features footwear like slides and low-heeled thong sandals, ideal for warmer summer months.

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

For the campaign., Bündchen strikes a pose for Luigi & Iango in a black long-sleeved swimwear top with a zipped front and bright orange “Burberry” logo. Paired with brown and white plaid swim briefs and a knotted black hoodie around her waist, Bündchen is utterly sporty. Finishing her look is a set of black knit tights with a sheer pointelle texture.

In other shots, Bündchen slips into a black nylon one-piece swimsuit with thin straps, accented by the same rectangular orange “Burberry” logo. However, each is different; in one, she lifts up an orange hoodie worn with black stockings. In another, she leans on one knee while wearing black and white-striped stockings. Each is grounded by the same shoes: a set of punchy orange pumps with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels. For an added statement, the style’s soles are covered in the same “TB” monogram seen throughout the collection.

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

Swimwear reigns supreme in the line through the brand’s Check prints as well. The brown, black and white take on the iconic preppy plaid pattern is enlarged and splashed across a strappy bikini, which Bündchen wears beneath a coordinating printed knit cardigan and crossbody bag. Elsewhere, the same bottoms are paired with a flowing caftan covered in the brand’s “TB” monogram print, creating a clashing yet coordinating printed moment.

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

Aside from swimwear, Bündchen also models the collection’s more casual daytime clothing. One shot finds her in short shorts, a wraparound strappy top and a jacquard cardigan in the line’s beige, black and white “TB” monogram, with a matching top tied around her waist for a skirt-like effect. The same print is given a burst of orange and covers the label’s signature “Lola” handbag. Completing this shot are the same orange heels the “Devil Wears Prada” actress wears throughout the campaign.

Gisele Bündchen stars in Burberry’s Summer 2022 monogram campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry/Luigi & Iango

Within the campaign, Bündchen is notably posing alongside black-and-white photos of herself, all shot by Luigi & Iango in 2012. The full extent of the merging of past and present can be seen on the brand’s Instagram page as well, where the actress struts and poses in a swimsuit and heels while waving a flag printed with her face.

“I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Iango is always a blast,” Bündchen shared in a statement. “It was so special spending time with everyone, we had so much fun on set.”

Bündchen is the latest model muse for Burberry, following Lori Harvey and last summer’s monogram campaign featuring Kendall Jenner.

You can discover Burberry’s summer collection, ranging from $270 to $2,990, in the brand’s boutiques and on its website.

