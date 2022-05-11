Chriselle Lim Talks Mental Health, Bonito Partnership for AAPI Heritage Month, Sleek Shoes and New Love

Chriselle Lim is utilizing her platform to give back this month. Commemorating both AAPI Heritage and Mental Health Awareness Months, the influencer has entered a new partnership with Southeast Asian fashion brand Love, Bonito.

Lim has a longtime history in speaking out against Asian hate crimes; she even started the #StopAsianHate movement alongside Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung and Tina Craig in 2021. Love, Bonito and Lim have now donated $20,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project to promote accessible mental health resources — particularly as COVID-19 and anti-Asian racism have risen.

The influencer herself highly values mental health, both culturally and personally.

Related Here's How Nike, Lululemon, Nordstrom + More Are Balancing Mental Health Priorities With Return-to-Office Nike to Close Offices Again For a Week in August, Offer Summer Fridays, As It Brings Employees Back Into the Office Kenneth Cole & Pinterest Encourage Vulnerability for Mental Health Awareness Month

“If I didn’t get the right help, the right therapist, to be able to have access to that support? Then I don’t know if I would be here being able to talk about this today,” Lim shares in an FN-exclusive Zoom call. “I just know the importance of taking care of your mental health, and it’s something that I want de-stigmatize and encourage the community to actually access.”

Chriselle Lim poses in pieces by Love, Bonito. CREDIT: Courtesy of Love, Bonito

In addition to its activism, Love, Bonito’s tailoring also drew Lim to work with the brand. Lim herself lists the brand’s slouchy blazers, trousers and dresses as wardrobe staples she returns to as a longtime customer. She’s simultaneously keeping an eye on spring shoes, currently favoring slip-on sandals and square-toed heels — plus, to her surprise, chunky loafers and boots.

“I never thought I would like chunky shoes, but I think chunky shoes also make your legs look a little bit more longer and leaner,” the influencer shares. “I’m also seeing a lot of thin stilettos come back, which is exciting and makes a lot of sense now that people are coming out of quarantine; they want to dress up and have a glamorous moment.”

Indeed, Lim’s shoes carry her through many roles: parent, influencer, activist and head of Cinc Studios, Bümo and fragrance brand Phlur. Along with prioritizing mental health, Lim emphasizes the importance of community support like her parents, friends and business partners to stay on top of it all.

“I am not afraid of asking for help. The balance really comes in not doing it by yourself,” says Lim. “I think that that is the key to balance, is letting go of control and just finding your tribe and your community to really help you, whether it be parenting or for your business.”

Chriselle Lim poses in pieces by Love, Bonito. CREDIT: Courtesy of Love, Bonito

For AAPI Heritage Month, Lim is further encouraging others to shop from Asian-American businesses, brands and creators by promoting them on her own platforms. She’s also focusing on her culture at home, using methods including food, museums and storytelling with her own children.

“I think putting money, your dollar, your wallet into the pockets of the Asian community is obviously the best way to really fuel this community forward.” Lim says. “This will allow us to be able to just highlight and spotlight more of our stories.”

As it’s also Mental Health Awareness Month, Lim is emphasizing the importance of caring and helping for oneself as well.

“I think when you want to help other people out, you have to be in a good place first. It’s almost the concept of putting on your own air mask before you put it on your child or a little one,” says Lim, highlighting the importance of stability and resources like therapy and books. “I think without a healthy mind, there’s really nothing more important than that.”