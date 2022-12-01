Cardi B Releases Her Final Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B’s Reebok partnership is coming to an end. To mark its final chapter, the rapper has released the Farewell Collection, “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Part Two today.

This drop marks the final installment to this collection that first debuted earlier this year and represents the concluding release between Reebok and Cardi B’s multi–year collaboration.

Reebok x Cardi B’s Farewell Collection, ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ Part Two CREDIT: Monica S / Photo 12

The line includes an expanded color palette inspired by Earth’s crystals. This second installation sees the return of the Club C Cardi V2 ($120) in blue slate, core black, emerald, mars red and modern beige as well as the Cardi Slide ($75).

The Club C Cardi V2 is an asymmetrical, exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, seen here in blue slate. CREDIT: Alex M / Photo 12

In addition, apparel pieces round out the collection with the Cardi B Bodysuit ($55) in black, Cardi B Woven Jacket ($85) in modern beige and white, Cardi B Woven

Pant ($70) in modern beige, Cardi B Legging Short ($50) in modern beige, as well as the Cardi B Jumpsuit ($75) — a long sleeve full mesh catsuit with an all over, eye–catching print.

The second part of the Reebok x Cardi B “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy“ collection is now available for on Reebok.com/cardi_b and FootLocker.com. The Club C Cardi V2 in emerald will be available exclusively on Reebok.com.

The Club C Cardi V2 in emerald CREDIT: Alex M / Photo 12

Cardi has been working with the athletic company since 2018 starring in ad campaigns and her first design collab came in 2020.

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi B told FN about the partnership. “I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had a such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”