Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale

A selection of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh sneakers, up for auction at Christie's as part of its "The Greats" sale.

The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now.

A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along with a limited edition monogram bag and trunk from the designer’s tenure as artistic director of menswear for the French luxury brand, dated to 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The sale also includes two pairs of Off-White x Nike Court Flare 2 sneakers (also designed by Abloh) worn by Serena Williams during her infamous tutu-clad 2018 U.S. Open matches. The athletic shoes, done in periwinkle and white, include “Serena” on the lateral and “Queen” on the sneaker’s medial instep.

The Serena Williams Game sneaker, Off-White x Nike by Virgil Abloh, worn and signed Court Flare 2 in purple, 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christie's

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh low sneaker in silver, with an estimate of $7,500 – $8,500. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christie's

A grouping of rare Air Jordans are also part of the sale. Sold as individual pairs, the sneakers are dated primarily to the ’80s and ’90s and many are signed by Michael Jordan himself — a rarity since the athlete and mogul’s autograph has been controlled since the mid-2000s.

A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sneakers, from 1985. Estimate between $200,000 – $300,000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christie's

Part of the auction house’s larger push into the collectible sneaker market, “The Greats” sale has been open for online bidding since November 29 and will close Thursday, December 8.