9 of the Top Sneakers of 2022

Top brands made sure there wasn’t a shortage of hot sneakers in 2022.

Throughout the year, market leaders including Jordan Brand, On, New Balance and others delivered both in-line and collaborative sneakers that weren’t available long after arriving at retail. Although the most coveted looks were for the stylish casual wearer, there were also several interesting performance releases during 2022.

Below, in no order, are nine of the top sneakers that released in 2022, as told by notable collectors.

Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found”

“Storytelling was a major focal point for Jordan Brand this year and few stories were executed as well all-around as the Chicagos. The ‘Lost and Found’ was an intriguing take on an idea that we may think about often, but hadn’t conceptualized into what it would look like in a physical product. The packaging was top-notch, the receipt was full of Easter eggs and the execution of the shoe itself was very well done. It deserves a spot on the list.” — David “Kari” Daniels

On Cloudmonster

On Cloudmonster. CREDIT: Courtesy of On “In a room full of technical runners the On Cloudmonster still finds a way to stand out. The technical look is so popular and On perfectly positioned themselves to eat in 2022. They look good, they feel good, and they make me feel good. Needless to say, Ive worn a lot of shoes, but to me, the Cloudmonster is the embodiment of comfort and what’s en vogue now.” — Robbie Falchi Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike “The storytelling relevance amid a backdrop of honoring diverse historical figures and partnering with underrepresented groups makes this a smart and thoughtful design by Nike. The reflective 3M letters, dual colored laces, Robinson’s No. 42 jersey emblazoned on the heel and the 75th anniversary patch on the tongue symbolizing his desegregating Major League Baseball, makes this top my list as sneaker of the year.” — Darryl Glover Nike LeBron 19 “Chosen 1” Nike LeBron 19 “Chosen 1.” CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT “When talking about what makes a shoe the shoe of the year, for me, it’s multifaceted. Too often these lists are comprised of what’s considered to be the most hyped sneakers, which leaves too much room for trivial subjectivity. From my point of view, multiple things come into play like tech, performance, uniqueness, design, concept, story and overall impact. So to me, the Nike LeBron 19 ‘Chosen 1’ covered more of those bases than any other sneaker this year.” — Rashone “Afrikan Caesar” Bryant New Balance 2002R New Balance 2002R “Refined Future.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter “The collabs, the colorways, the material of this model has been so executed perfectly that I am looking forward to more releases next year. However, I would love NB to collab with a dope female on that model. That model is a great canvas for so many ideas and creativity.” — Damaries “Kickitwitdd” Negron

Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 SP “Heavy”

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

“Deon Point and Concepts transported the culture to Bethel, N.Y., in 1969, fully immersing us into the Summer of Love [and Woodstock]. This sneaker incorporated so many elements of expression with endless talking points from tiger camo, vibrant paisley print, cowhide, a detailed floral swoosh, a guitar pick hangtag and no two denim washes being the same. For me this sneaker stood out above the rest from the start, and with a long year of great releases, no pair’s design in 2022 weighed on me as heavy as this Air Max 1 — pun intended.” — Taja Keasal

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2.

“The Maison Chateau Rouge AJ2 was a great use of this years popular color schemes — browns, oranges, earth tones, etc. This is a shoe that you find new details in every time you pick it up again.” — JerLisa Nicole

New Balance 990v3 x JJJJound

The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Montreal” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

“This is just a beautiful shoe, beyond the hype. The most perfect blend of earth tones and textures upon not only the greatest NB silhouette ever, the 990, but the best version of the model, the v3. Never seen a seemingly simple shoe stand out so much.” — Victoria Chiang

Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury

Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

“My shoe of the year goes to the Salehe x Crocs Pollex releases. Simply because regardless of number of releases, color or anything else, people continued to go after the Pollex. Plus with the wider releases many people actually got them and what’s better in sneakers than that?” — Ricky Shoebio