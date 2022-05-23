Ugg Unveils Colorful & Sparkling Pride Collection 2022 Supporting LGBTQIA+ Youth & The Trevor Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ugg is back with another colorful pride campaign and collection.

The Southern California-based brand unveiled its “Feel Heard” campaign and collection for Pride month. The collection includes an array of all-gender products, such as slippers, slides, hoodies, shorts, socks and more.

Ugg is also donating $125,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. The goal of the gift is is to reach more youth and to further advance the organization’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ young people.

“We are honored to partner with The Trevor Project and support their crucial mental services for the LGBTQIA+ youth,” said Lindsey Dicola Dashoff, Senior Director, Global Brand Communications & PR in a statement. “Through our ‘Feel Heard’ campaign and partnerships with activists like ALOK, we strive to destigmatize mental health and establish a world where everyone should never feel the need to apologize for who they are or who they love.”

Ugg will also be hosting a panel Q&A event as part of the campaign. The panel will include Alok, one of the campaign’s star, and friends and will be moderated by The Trevor Project. The event will take place at Ugg’s NYC Fifth Avenue flagship store on June 7, and it is open to the public.

Prices for the line range from $18 to $248. It can be purchased at Ugg stores, Ugg’s website and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

Below, check out some of the pieces from the new collection.

