Ugg Launches Classic Mini Boot Made With Materials Sourced From Regenerative Farms

Ugg is taking another step towards its sustainability goals.

The Southern California-based brand launched the Classic Mini Regenerate boots, an evolved version of the Classic Boot style. The new shoes, available for adults and children starting today, are crafted with materials from Atkins Ranch, a ranch known for its sustainability actions – Atkins works to help restore soil, encourage wildlife diversity, capture carbon in the ground, and preserve the land for future generations.

Ugg launches the Classic Mini Regenerate. CREDIT: Ugg

“Announced on Earth Day 2022, and in partnership with the Savory Institute, Ugg pledged to restore one million acres of farmland through regenerative farming practices. We believe regenerative agriculture can be one way to ease the climate crisis through practical action that can replenish and restore the planet,” said Nicks Ericsson, Senior Director of Brand Purpose at Ugg, in a statement.

Quannah ChasingHorse poses with the new Classic Mini Regenerate. CREDIT: Ugg

The Classic Mini Regenerate features a new sole made from sugarcane and sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture. According to the brand, the SugarSole™ offers the same cushioning and traction as the brand’s signature Treadlite™ outsole. The new boots are made with low-impact materials, making them carbon-neutral. The Classic Mini Regenerate retails for $160.

Taking the sustainability efforts a step further, Ugg will donate $6 per pair from the total purchase of every Classic Mini Regenerate sold in Ugg retail stores and on Ugg.com to the Savory Institute. The organization supports regenerative farming solutions, ecosystem protection, and reversing environmental degradation initiatives.

The brand tapped model and land protector Quannah ChasingHorse to be the face of the collection. Ugg also invited Lenise Omeasoo to design a one-of-a-kind pair of boots following the regenerative agriculture theme, that will be on display at Ugg Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City until Nov. 9.

This one-of-a-kind Classic Mini Regenerate was designed by Lenise Omeasoo. CREDIT: Ugg

