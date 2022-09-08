Mary J. Blige Voices Timberland’s Empowering ‘Built for the Bold’ Campaign for Living Fearlessly

Timberland has launched its new “Built for the Bold” campaign today along with an anthem narrated by the queen of hip hop soul, Mary J. Blige. The video was directed by award-winning filmmaker Iggy London.

The campaign taps into a global network of change-makers to help redefine what it means to be bold. It stars rapper and producer IDK, songwriter and poet Arlo Parks, musician, artist and director Shugga, auto body technician Tiegan Alysse, ceramist Shino Takeda, and Marc Yeh — a writer and world traveler who is creating a new hiking culture in Taiwan.

“Built for the Bold” challenges the convention that boldness is reserved for those who are fearless, loud and strong, according to the brand. The creative throughout draws inspiration from archival Timberland ads that sparked interest over the years with their progressive, bold and often irreverent attitude.

Timberland’s new brand marketing campaign, “Built for the Bold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

“Timberland was built on a foundation of being bold — starting with the birth of our iconic boot, designed to take on the harsh elements of New England,” said Drieke Leenknegt, chief marketing officer for Timberland. “The people we’ve tapped for this new campaign represent the same spirit of boldness that’s at the heart of our brand: believing in something, setting a course, and getting to work to move the world forward.”

Timberland’s new brand marketing campaign, “Built for the Bold.” CREDIT: Courtesy

PHOTOS: 10 Timberland–Like Style Boots to Shop the Trend