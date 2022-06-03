Kate Spade’s Pride Collection Includes Rainbow Hearts & Mental Health Charity Mission

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Spade New York is bringing mental health to the forefront this Pride season with a colorful new collection — and partnership with The Trevor Project.

The American womenswear brand has joined forces with The Trevor Project as part of its commitment to furthering mental health awareness. Now in their third year of working together, the brand has committed to donating $150,000 to the Project in 2022 to aid in suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQIA+-identifying and questioning youth.

Additionally, 10% of the brand’s proceeds from the newest Rainbow Shop — its annual Pride collection — will be donated to The Trevor Project as well. This year’s assortment is filled with numerous rainbows, from a tote, sweatshirt and accessories covered in hearts to jewelry festooned with multicolored crystals. Ranging from $40-$278, the collection is now available on Kate Spade’s website.

Kate Spade New York’s Pride 2022 rainbow hearts sweatshirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

“We are honored to once again partner with The Trevor Project to celebrate Pride month, and to support the LGBTQ+ community year-round,” said Liz Fraser, the brand’s CEO and Brand President, in a statement. “With a shared mission of acceptance for all and empowerment within the community, we are committed to being a part of The Trevor Project’s critical work to reach young people around the globe, providing vital mental health resources and support to those in need, this June and beyond.”

To further their mission towards mental health advocacy, Kate Spade and The Trevor Project have also teamed up for the latter’s 2022 “Stories of Pride” campaign, which celebrates adult individuals’ acceptance stories that can help affirm LGBTQIA+-identifying youths’ sense of self. Within the campaign, Spade is launching its own “Celebrate with Pride” video series on social media. The series will notably include a full LGBTQIA+ cast — Dr. Ashley Elliott, “Craftopia” judge Crystal Anderson, influencer Emira D’Spain and artist Mx Justin Vivian Bond — speaking about their mental health experiences, personal identity and how they relate to Pride.

You can watch the group’s discussion now on Kate Spade’s YouTube channel:

Kate Spade New York is one of the many fashion brands celebrating Pride Month in June a new rainbow-themed collection that benefits LGBTQIA+ communities and partners with focused nonprofits. Others include Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Converse, Toms, Vans and more.

