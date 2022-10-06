Crocs Releases New Echo Clogs to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is celebrating “Croctober” for its 20th year of business with massive fanfare, including a brand new shoe.

The comfortable footwear brand is celebrating its latest milestone by releasing a new take on its classic foam clogs — the Echo Clog. The $70 style features the original’s round-toed silhouette, complete with an adjustable foot strap. However, the style does have a fair amount of changes. Its perforated holes are arranged down its left and right sides, leaving the middle solid foam. It also includes webbing across each of its straps, as well. Perhaps the strongest difference are its rounded soles, which feature whirled grooves on each base; the texture bears similarity to the allover whorls of its hit Pollex clogs, made in collaboration with Salehe Bembury.

The pair has launched on Crocs’ website in two tonal colors: Desert Grass, a deep golden yellow, and Stucco — a minimalist cream. Both pairs’ 14 holes can fit Jibbitz charms for a customized finish, as well. Additionally, the brand has revealed that Echo clogs — similarly to its Pollex and Classic styles — will be released in new colorways and patterns in upcoming seasons, as well.

Crocs’ Echo clog launch arrives as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary in business with a range of new releases and launches. This fall, the brand has launched popular collaborations with 7-Eleven and Pokémon, debuted new colorways of its hit Pollex clogs with Salehe Bembury, and even tapped Jonathan Van Ness to star in the launch of its cozy Classic Lined collection. Crocs has also launched online drawings for fans to win a pair of its Classic Lined Tie-Dye Clogs through a “Free Pair For All” giveaway through Oct. 7, as well.

