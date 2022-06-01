Coach Celebrates Pride Month With Rainbow Sneakers, Slides, Sandals & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Coach is in the Pride spirit, releasing its third annual Pride collection today. The line launches just in time to kick off Pride Month in June, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ communities.

The latest collection by Stuart Vevers spans a wide range of categories, including jewelry, clothing and numerous handbags ranging from backpacks to totes and crossbodies. All are peppered with numerous references to the Pride flag’s rainbow hues, ranging from multicolored “C”-shaped links to rainbow stripes. However, most prevalent is a multicolored take on the American heritage brand’s interlocking Signature “C” logo — which manifests itself across a range of its signature shoe styles. The styles are all made to be worn by anyone, though they do feature standard men’s and women’s sizing depending on silhouette.

The Tapestry label’s signature sneakers take center stage, in a range of silhouettes. The brand’s unisex slip-on Skate sneakers, retailing for $150, get a Pride revamp with rainbow Signature prints across their beige coated canvas uppers. Completing the pair are white cushioned soles and rubber outsoles for easy wear, as well as brown leather trim and elastic panels for a traditional touch.

Coach’s Pride 2022 Skate sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Elsewhere, lace-up styles feature a variety of heights. The brand’s Citysole range for Pride includes its women’s $150 Citysole Skate sneaker, which includes rainbow Signature-printed paneled coated canvas uppers with brown leather trim. Completing the style are sporty white laces.

Coach’s Pride 2022 CItysole Skate sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Similarly, the same Pride prints and materials are repeated for its women’s $195 Citysole High Top sneaker,. However, this style is boosted by a slightly thicker rubber platform sole and ankle-high uppers.

Coach’s Pride 2022 CItysole High Top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Meanwhile, the brand’s men’s $175 Citysole Court sneakers also include beige coated canvas uppers printed with the rainbow Signature logo prints. However, this basketball-inspired silhouette includes 3M binding on its uppers with a transparent heel, plus cushioned pods within its white grooved rubber soles, for a retro twist.

Coach’s Pride 2022 CItysole Court sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the label’s also dipped its toes — literally — into summer-worthy Pride footwear as well. The women’s $95 Natalee jelly sandals feature glossy red rubber uppers with a T-strap thong silhouette and slingback strap. Completing the flat pair are Coach’s “C” logo and a footbed covered in its rainbow Signature logo print.

Coach’s Pride 2022 Natalee jelly sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Making a splash are the collection’s women’s $95 Ulyssa slides, which include see-through rubber soles, footbeds and wide straps embossed with Coach’s horse and carriage and lettering logos. The pair also features an allover ombre rainbow hue, bringing the set an optimistic and colorful finish.

Coach’s Pride 2022 Ulyssa slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

In a similar style, the women’s $95 Udele sport slides receive a Pride makeover with a wide coated canvas strap, covered in rainbow Signature C’s. Finishing the slip-on set is a red rubber footbed and outsole. The style also come’s in men’s sizing through its $95 Signature slides, which feature the same silhouette and strap with blue soles.

Coach’s Pride 2022 Udele sport slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach’s Pride 2022 collection will also benefit its multiple LGBTQIA+-focused nonprofit partners, which include the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers, which all aid in creating a safe community for LGBTQIA+ youth.

You can shop Coach’s Pride 2022 collection now on the brand’s website.

