Candles That Smell Like New Shoes Now Exist

Wishing a fragrance existed that smelled like new shoes? Look no further: Taft just launched two of them within new limited-edition candles, just in time for the winter season.

Inspired by the brand’s own heritage and history, each affordable candle features sharp black holders and wooden lids. The first candle, titled Spanish Cedar, features notes of mandarin, cedar wood and leather. The home good pays homage directly to Taft founder Kory Stevens—specifically, his first trips to Spanish leather factories while beginning the mens’ brand.

Taft’s Spanish Cedar and Eden No. 1 candles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Taft

The second candle takes inspiration from Taft’s newer collections. In late 2021, the men’s shoe brand launched boots, loafers and sneakers in a variety of colors, all featuring an elaborate floral pattern deemed “Eden.” The brand’s Eden No. 1 candle, paying tribute to this part of Taft’s new designs, features cardamom, amber and suede notes for a blooming fragrance dedicated to footwear craft.

Taft’s Eden No. 1 candle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Taft

Taft’s candle launch came from the brand’s goal to commemorate the feeling of opening up a new pair of shoes for the first time. Even we have to admit: there’s nothing quite like a brand new pair of shoes fresh out of the box.

In addition to its candle debut, Taft has just launched its new winter shoe collection. For colder months, the brand is focusing on versatile leather, suede and wool lace-up, cap-toe and Chelsea boots. Taft’s winter lineup also features low-top sneakers, brogues and wingtips in similar materials, primarily in hues of black, brown, oxblood and gray. For a graphic punch, styles also feature colorful paisley and camouflage prints as well.

You can discover Taft’s new candles, which retail for $40 each, on Taft.com.