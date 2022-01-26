Aldo’s New Valentine’s Day Collection Feels the Love with Hearts on Pumps, Sneakers and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Aldo’s spreading the love this Valentine’s Day. The affordable footwear brand’s latest capsule collection, priced from $12-$108, has just launched—and just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Naturally, Aldo’s looking towards slick pumps as a top going-out shoe this season. The brand’s new pointed-toe Cupida style is the epitome of Valentine’s footwear, featuring a slingback silhouette in red and pink ombré. The $98 pumps even include matching ombre heart accents atop their towering black stiletto heels, bringing a sweet nature to their sleek silhouette.

Other bold pairs include pointed-toe pumps, lace-up and strappy sandals in color palettes of red, white, pale pink and black—ensuring there’s a dynamic heel fit for anyone’s V-Day plans.

For those looking for something more casual, Aldo’s also added themed sneakers to the mix. Low-top styles with white and red uppers, as well as details like graffiti prints, sparkling hearts and lip-shaped accents are part of the mix. One of these standout styles is the Rosecloud sneaker, which features white uppers and pale pink soles. The $90 lace-up style includes red heart-shaped accents on its counters, as well as smaller red and gold heart-shaped accents near its eyelets. The casual pair ensures that, even if your style is more sporty or casual, there’s a shoe for you to wear this Valentine’s Day.

On the men’s front, sneakers are a top priority in the collection. Low- and high-top pairs with red, white and black uppers, as well as glossy rubber soles, feature monochrome hearts embroidered on their sides for a romantic twist. One of the line’s boldest styles is the Solemate, a $98 low-top sneaker with white leather soles. The pair notably features white and pink ombré uppers, covered in a handwriting-like print that includes hearts, stars and peace signs. Whether you’re going out or staying in, the style is sure to add a romantic and edgy spin to any Valentine’s Day look.

Naturally, Aldo also included wallet-friendly themed accessories, priced from $12-$15, to accompany its whimsical footwear. The capsule includes white and pink crossbody bags covered in handwriting prints, plus a sparkly red clutch shaped like a high-heeled shoe. There’s also a necklace, bracelet, ring set and stud earrings with romantic touches like heart-shaped crystals, sparkly lips and “Be Mine” hearts reminiscent of their candy counterparts. The brand has even thought ahead to those staying at home, offering silky black, pink and leopard-printed pajama sets priced from $45-60 within the collection.

You can discover Aldo’s full Valentine’s Day collection now on Aldo.com.