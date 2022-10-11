Adidas Creates Samba Sneaker Collection Inspired by Mexican Football Jerseys Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Adidas is hosting a raffle starting now through Oct. 16 on six one-of-a-kind Sambas inspired by the Mexican Football Federation.

As the official supplier of the most important soccer tournaments in the world, Adidas has decided to raffle out six custom designs that have incorporated materials and patterns associated with the Mexico Football Federation in honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each design features elements from five different Mexican jerseys.

Adidas Soccer Designs 1 of 1 Sambas Inspired by Iconic Mexico Football Federation Jerseys CREDIT: Adidas

The collection includes the 2008 Mexico Home Jersey Samba, composed of a classic green with red and white accents; the 2014 World Cup Home Jersey Samba, featuring a dynamic lightning graphic; the 2014 Mexico Away Jersey Samba, anchored by a blood orange colorway; the 2020 Mexico Home Jersey Samba, a black sneaker with pink leather stripes; the 2022 Mexico Away Jersey Samba, with forest green leather stripes and burgundy suede toe caps; and the Mash-up Mexico Samba, featuring at least one panel from each of the five jerseys selected for this project from 2008 to 2022.

Only six people that enter the raffle will win a pair from the exclusive collection. Soccer fans can continue to enter the raffle on the Adidas app until Oct. 16.

