Target’s Pride Collection Goes Viral With Hilarious Reviews on TikTok

Target recently released its 2022 Pride collection in collaboration with LGBTQ artists and queer-owned companies — and the sizable offerings are getting mixed reviews from members of the LGBTQ community. Several videos humorously “reviewing” the Target Pride collection recently went viral on TikTok with many reviewers seeming to agree: Sure, corporate Pride feels disingenuous — but they’ll buy the pieces anyway.

“It’s still rainbow capitalism but it’s cute,” one reviewer posted as a caption on their review video, in which they said they’d be purchasing pieces.

The designs are likely resonating with consumers because Target made a tangible effort to include the queer community when creating its Pride offerings. The items in Target’s 2022 Pride collection were designed in partnership with a group of independent queer artists, leading many of the pieces to speak directly to LGBTQ life and culture.

Favorite pieces among the reviewers in the collection include a comic book-style shirt with the slogan “Busy thinking about girls” and a shirt featuring a “bisexual finger gun” graphic.

For Pride, Target also teamed up to create limited collections with queer-owned underwear-focused brand TomboyX and swimsuit brand Humankind. As part of Target’s Pride collaboration with TomboyX, the retailer is selling chest binders, which are gender-affirming undergarments commonly (but not exclusively) used by transgender and nonbinary people to reduce gender dysphoria.

The retailer is also selling packing boxers, which are traditional boxer underwear with an added pocket specifically for a gender-affirming prosthetic.

Though LGBTQ consumers are largely happy to see greater access to these essential clothing items, some were disappointed that Target does not carrying such items outside of Pride Month.

They should offer it year-round tbh, not just for pride. But it’s still cool to see these things being sold at a mainstream store for a fairly affordable price. 👍 Hope these are being sold at the in-person stores too, not just online. Makes it more accessible for many folks. — ADRIAN (@catdad42069) May 2, 2022

“They should offer it year-round, not just for Pride,” one Twitter user commented. “But it’s still cool to see these things being sold at a mainstream store for a fairly affordable price.”

But not all LGBTQ people are praising Target’s Pride offerings. Some members of the community argue the collection is too “performative” coming from a large corporation, making them unlikely to buy. TikTok user @dinonuggets.jpg humorously “reviewed” the collection, poking fun at offerings like a “Pride Is A Protest” lawn sign and a “Love is Love” tee featuring Precious Moments.

“Pride is a protest, and you too can buy into it from this major corporation,” he says in the video.

It’s worth mentioning that Target is also finding ways to financially support the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. For Pride Month in June, Target is partnering with LGBTQ nonprofit GLSEN for the 11th year in row, giving a portion of Pride proceeds to the organization. As of 2021, Target has donated nearly $2 million to GLSEN during the decade-long partnership.

While reactions to Target’s Pride collection were mixed, the company’s offerings faired better than its competitors. Pride merchandise featured on Walmart’s online marketplace has received hefty amounts of criticism on social media recently. TikTok users roasted the “ugly” Walmart Pride merch, which includes products featuring slogans like “In Dog Years, I’m Gay” and “Live Love LGBT,” in several viral “review” videos.

Shop Target’s 2022 Pride collection on Target.com.