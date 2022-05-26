$1,000 Discount on Saint Laurent Goes Viral & Has Shoppers Buying Pricey Bags Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saks Off 5th just began selling Saint Laurent handbags for the first time ever — and the possible discounts have fashion lovers opening a new line of credit. Upon launch, some YSL bags were discounted by nearly $1,000 on the Saksofffith.com, leaving customers feeling like a resulting nearly $2,000 price tag was a major bargain.

The designer discount first went viral on May 23 when budget social media accounts discovered the possible discounts available. One Instagram account that post the sale pointed out Saint Laurent recently had a price increase on handbags, with Saks Off 5th listing the previous lower retail cost as a price comparison. This means while a Saint Laurent Medium Loulou Quilted Leather Bag was listed for $2,850 retail on competitor sites like Neiman Marcus. Saks Off 5th listed the same bag as retailing for $2,490 but further reduced the price to $2,149 with an additional 10% off possible for those signing up for a free rewards account.

All discounts included, buyers could get the rarely-discounted purse for $1,934.99 with free shipping included. That’s a total discount of $915.

The designer brand also had deep discounts on sunglasses and makeup available to customers for up to 68% and 53% off, respectively.

Though bargain shoppers sold out several bag styles after bargain social media accounts caught wind of the sale, some bag styles are still available on Saks Off 5th for up to $846 off, like including the Medium Saint Laurent Sunset Bag. Some bags, like the Saint Laurent Kate Leather Cutch, is currently available for less than $900, clocking in at $881.99 with all discounts included. The same bag retails for $1,150 on the Saint Laurent website.

As far as footwear is concerned, only one pair of Saint Laurent’s Bianca sandals was featured at 24% off.