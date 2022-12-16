Dollar General Employee Goes Viral After Revealing ‘Slap in the Face’ 50 Cent Raise for Job Promotion in TikTok Video

Dollar General has gone viral over claims of its low raises, thanks to TikTok.

In a new video, user Kimberly Price — who works two jobs, both at Dollar General and Subway – has asked the platform’s other members for advice regarding her low raise offer from the former. In the first video, Price shares how her Dollarf General manager allegedly offered her a job promotion to key holder, which she put off due to its low raise potential, as she makes $9 an hour.

Price states in the clip that her boss chose to promote her regardless by “bumping her in the system,” where she would receive a raise of 50 cents. She objected to the promotion, which she did not agree to. “I bust my f–king ass, and that’s the only reason she wants me to be a keyholder, because, she says that ‘she sees the potential in me,’” Price said in another TikTok video. “Well if you see the potential in me, and you want to keep me, I’m sorry, but $9.50 is [nothing] to me.”

Following the first video’s viral nature, Price shared a second clip where she provided more details about her employment situation, including her claims of being pressured by her co-workers to accept the new job — stating it felt like being “stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Related U.S. Retail Sales Slowed in November Amid Crucial Holiday Shopping Period Sabrina Carpenter Gleams in Y2K Satin Dress and Silver Pumps on TikTok Lady Gaga Masterfully Dances to 'Bloody Mary' for Wednesday Challenge in Gothic Dress & Mary Jane Heels on TikTok

Later, she shared a third video elaborating how the raise just isn’t worth the added workload, claiming that it’s a “slap in the face” as she makes more money at Subway and is the only employee working more intensely than others at Dollar General.