Tommy Hilfiger to be Honored at Palm Beach amfAR Event Next Month

Tommy Hilfiger will be honored for his commitment to the fight against AIDS at amfAR’s inaugural Palm Beach event next month.

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone will present Hilfiger with his award at the benefit slated to take place on Saturday, March 5 at the private home of Amy and John Phelan.

According to amfAR, the exclusive open-air event will include a socially distanced cocktail reception, a seated gala dinner, a live auction of luxury experiences and contemporary art, and a special performance by Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera. Singer and songwriter, Parson James, best known for his hit single “Stole the Show,” a collaboration with Kygo, will also perform at the event.

The auction will include pieces from several contemporary artists including Harland Miller, Vaughn Spann, Leo Villareal, Jim Hodges, Jose Alvarez and Jim Lambie. Some of the key donated works include a large-scale painting from Spann’s Rainbow series, courtesy of the artist and Almine Rech and a triptych celebrating love by Miller, courtesy of the artist and White Cube Gallery.

Signature sponsors of the event are David Yurman and Aston Martin.

AmfAR has had specific support in Southern Florida since 1986 and has awarded over 90 grants, totaling $6 million in the region. As a world leader in infectious disease research, amfAR has temporarily expanded its efforts to include research on the intersection of COVID-19 and HIV.

Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.