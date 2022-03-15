Bella Hadid Talks Nose Job Regrets & Fashion Industry Pressures in Candid Vogue Cover Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid goes in-depth and candid with Vogue for the magazine’s April cover. The model is the latest talent to grace the magazine, where she spoke on many things about her life, her upbringing, the challenges she faces in the fashion industry and how she plans to say “no” more often this year.

In the interview, Hadid spoke about how she wishes she didn’t get a nose job at 14-years-old.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she says. “I think I would have grown into it.” Her heritage is Dutch from her mother Yolanda Hadid’s side and Jordanian from her father Mohamed Hadid.

(L-R): Yolanda Hadid, David Foster, Bella Hadid in attendance for Andre Agassi Foundation for Education”s 15th Grand Slam for Children Benefit Concert, Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2010. CREDIT: Everett Collection

Hadid also said that she wishes people would stop assuming that she’s had a more vast amount of plastic surgery done to her face.

Related Sandra Bullock Pitches 'Speed 3' Plots in Pink Power Suit & Versatile Sharp Boots for 'Stephen Colbert' Blackpink's Jisoo Strikes a Pose for 'Vogue Korea' in Skirt Suit and Lace-Up Boots Bella Hadid Gives Y2K Vibes in a Velvet Corset, Long Denim Skirt and Booties in London

“People think I fully f—-d with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Also, Hadid talked about how she always felt that she didn’t compare to her sister Gigi.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she recalls. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”

Bella Hadid on the cover of US Vogue for April 2022. CREDIT: Vogue

For the cover shot, Hadid wears a cream-colored backless top from Maison Margiela Artisenal that was thronged to the front of her body and had tulle sleeves. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of baggy jeans, also from Margiela, that added a nice contrast of textures.

In another shot, she wears a crystal flower embroidered dress with a matching, clean bodice accented with abstract trim with gray shoulder straps.

Bella Hadid on the cover of US Vogue for April 2022. CREDIT: Vogue

She also wore a fair-isle printed sweater paired with a flowy flower print skirt coordinated with floral print western boots.

Hadid wore a variety of dresses, from edgy to sophisticated, and also popular separates from brands like Miu Miu, Celine, Olivier Theyskens, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and more that highlight the model’s fashion appeal.

Bella Hadid on the cover of US Vogue for April 2022. CREDIT: Vogue

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution.