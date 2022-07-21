×
Peloton’s First Adaptive Instructor Logan Aldridge to Host Runway of Dreams Event at NYFW

By Stephen Garner
Mindy Scheier, Runway of Dreams
Runway of Dreams founder and CEO Mindy Scheier speaks onstage during an event on March 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Runway of Dreams Foundation is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September with its latest adaptive fashion show and fundraiser.

The event, which will take place on Sept. 12 at The Glasshouse in New York City, will be hosted by Peloton’s first adaptive instructor, Logan Aldridge. Kohl’s is returning as the title sponsor, with LVMH, AlixPartners and SAP also returning as supporters.

According to the nonprofit, the evening — now in its seventh year — will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear on over 60 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds. Participating brands and retailers include Kohl’s, Target, Zappos.com, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits and Stride Rite. Steve Madden will debut its adaptive footwear line for the first time, alongside brands French Toast Adaptive, Stemwear and Magnetic Me.

The foundation said it will honor Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon, with the Inspirational Achievement Award. Additionally, Kohl’s will receive the Pioneer of Change Award for its work to bring inclusion and representation to the retail industry.

“Year after year, I continue to be humbled and excited by the new brands who are entering the adaptive space and choosing to debut on our runway,” Mindy Scheier, founder and CEO of Runway of Dreams, said in a statement. “The fashion industry is listening, and we are honored to help present these brands to the massive community of potential consumers.”

In a statement, Aldridge said he is “honored” to help spread the organization’s message that “celebrates and empowers” all disabilities. “We all belong and deserve to be celebrated,” Aldridge said.

The Runway of Dreams fashion week shows generate funds for the foundation to continue raising awareness, educating consumers, advocating for industry change, providing scholarships to develop the next generation of design innovators and providing access to fashionable adaptive apparel.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for “A Fashion Revolution” are available for purchase on RunwayofDreams.org.

