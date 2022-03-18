Roger Federer Makes $500,000 Donation to Support Ukraine Children

Tennis icon Roger Federer is the latest person of note to lend support to Ukraine.

The decorated athlete announced via Twitter today that he and his family, through the Roger Federer Foundation, will support War Child Holland with a $500,000 donation that will “establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

“My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace,” Federer wrote in a statement. “We will provide assistance go children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it’s a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic time.”

Federer is not alone in lending support as the conflict in Eastern Europe intensifies from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For instance, outdoor footwear company Keen revealed this month that it is working to help those displaced from their homes. The brand announced on March 1 that it has made a commitment of 50,000 euros, which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders.

What’s more, several brands and retailers have opted to stop sales in Russia due to the conflict. Adidas, for example, said it was suspending its long-term partnership with the Russian Football Union, the governing body that oversees football in Russia. Also, Nike this month said it has halted the delivery of products from its website to Russia, Puma has stopped deliveries to Russia but has kept its 100 stores in the country open and Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Reebok, said it is working with partners to suspend the heritage athletic brand’s operations in Russia.