White House Lights Up in Rainbow Colors After Respect for Marriage Act Passing

The Respect for Marriage Act officially passed on Tuesday, signed by President Joe Biden to provide federal protections for interracial and same-sex marriages across all 50 U.S. states.

Following the act’s passing, the White House’s south portico was vibrant lit by rainbow-colored lights to commemorate the occasion. The symbolism emphasized the act’s alliance with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, many of whom were present for the occasion; similar lights had also been previously lit in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which required all 50 states to recognize same-sex marriages.

President Joe Biden signs H.R. 8404, The Respect for Marriage Act, into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Over 2,000 guests attended the ceremony, including first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The occasion was also attended by drag performers Brita Filter, Shangela and Marti G. Cummings.

The signing of the Act also featured musical performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith. Lauper, in particular, has been an LGBTQIA+ supporter for decades — and spoke at a press conference at the White House prior to taking the stage for the occasion.

Cyndi Lauper performs “True Colors” at U.S. president Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris, and all the advocates on his team,” the singer said in a press conference, seen on Forbes Breaking News. “For once, our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.”

