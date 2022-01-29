Updated: Speculation Swirls About Tom Brady’s Future After Conflicting Retirement Reports

Updated: Tom Brady’s future is uncertain after the Associated Press reported that NFL star told The Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made a decision about retiring. In a statement to ESPN, his agent neither confirmed or denied the move.

What We Reported Earlier: Tom Brady is reportedly hanging up his jersey after a career that spanned 22 years.

Information from a source told to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, the newly appointed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is retiring.

Brady began his career with the National Football League with the 2000 NFL Draft, where he got selected to play for the New England Patriots. His tenure with the team lasted from 2001 to 2019. It was then, in 2020, that he left the Patriots and signed with the Buccaneers. This contract is arguably the biggest free-agent signing in NFL history when considering the parties involved with the deal.

Tom Brady at the Texans vs Buccaneers on Aug. 28, 2021. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Brady is most known for his seven Super Bowl titles. Six rings are from his time with the Patriots, and one is from his recent Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers.

Brady has become a household name in the sport of football, thanks to his skill and success, but also due to some of his partnerships. He has gotten endorsed by some of the biggest names in the fashion and sportswear arenas. Some of his most notable partnerships are with Ugg, Tag Heuer, Intel and Shields, Aston Marin and Under Armour.

Brady has even launched his own line of clothing entitled “Brady Brand,” which features a broad range of apparel that has a practical element. The line includes garments like 1/2 zip jackets, lightweight shorts, lightweight joggers, tanks, tees and insulated vests created with functionality in mind.

