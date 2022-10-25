Kanye West Is Cut From Forbes Billionaire List After Adidas Termination Leaves Him With an Estimated $400 Million Net Worth

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the brand said in a statement. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies..”

West’s drop in financial status follows a tumultuous month for the rapper, whose anti-Semitic and racist tirades in press conferences and on social media led to his “cancellation.” Earlier this month, after a barrage of social media bullying against Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following outrage over featuring “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in his YZY SZN 9 Paris Fashion Week show, West’s accounts were restricted from both Twitter and Instagram — though his profiles are still publicly visible. On Oct. 12 — seen in a statement tweeted by conservative commentator Candace Owens — West’s financial accounts will also be cut from bank JPMorgan Chase on Nov. 21.

Prior to the fall of his Adidas partnership — which has deemed that Adidas owns the rights to any of its Yeezy partnership’s original designs, as well as forthcoming planned products — West also lost collaboration deals with Balenciaga and Gap, respectively, and both companies’ Yeezy Gap collaboration. Balenciaga has also removed all mentions of Wests from its website. Monday also found West facing numerous losses, including a dropped MRC documentary, cut ties with Talent agency CAA and Vogue.