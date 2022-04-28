A Dollar Tree store in Indiana has gone viral after its manager posted a controversial Help Wanted sign saying the store will only employ “Baby Boomers.” The sign was reportedly posted outside a Dollar Tree in Bremen, Indiana by the disgruntled manager after two young employees quit their positions.

According to several Indiana local news stations, the sign read: “I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift. Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks! (sic).”

According to Pew Research Center, the Baby Boomer generation generally includes those born between 1946 and 1964. Gen Z, on the other hand, encompasses those born after 1997.

The sign reportedly caused outrage among locals, leading to Dollar Tree corporate offices being notified of the sign, according to reports. The manager has reportedly lost their job at the location.

In a statement, Dollar Tree told WDBJ, a local Indiana news station, that the manager is no longer with the company, adding: “We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our company.”

A reposted video of a news report picked up some steam on TikTok recently, with some users calling it “age discrimination” and “illegal.”

“They’re not lazy,” one user wrote. “They don’t want to be exploited and they’re trying to exploit people on fixed incomes. Shame on them!”

“All positions at Dollar Tree are high-turnover positions. No one is staying there long term,” one user wrote.

Dollar stores have a high turnover rate, which some observers have attributed to a rise in shoplifting and low wages, among other factors. According to Mashed, the average Dollar Tree salary is $8.17 to $8.26, with Indeed’s self-reported wages putting the estimate for Dollar Tree cashier wages at $8.44.

It was announced last year that Dollar Tree prices were increasing to $1.25 for many products, aligning with inflation and freight costs.