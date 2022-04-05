Tao Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing & More to Bring Desert Parties to Coachella’s Kickoff Weekend

Now that crowd size restrictions have lifted nationally, large-scale events have returned. Welcome back, Coachella.

As usual, the buzzy music festival has enlisted megawatt names taking the concert stage in Indio, Calif., running April 15-17 followed by a final lap on April 23-25. It will see performances by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West and more.

Celebrity fans, influencers and everyone else will make their annual pilgrimage to the desert — and it’s not only for the music. Fashion and footwear brands have been tapping into the power of Coachella for branding opportunities for years, with big standalone activations by Revolve, Adidas, and Ugg among some of the most recent popular attractions.

Brands across all categories are also making their presence felt as partners alongside likeminded companies.

Tao Group Hospitality is back for a third act at Coachella, holding court during Coachella’s kickoff weekend with several events with fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, Casamigos, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot and Vineyard Brands as sponsors. Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Diddy and other famous friends have frequented Tao’s fetes.

Below, a schedule of the festivities.

Friday, April 15

Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music; 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

As the leaders of an industry-wide paradigm shift, Gala Music is using rewards, NFTs, and Web3 interoperability to build a decentralized world of music that uplifts artists, fans, and collectors like never before. For Tao Desert Nights, Gala is bringing some of the biggest names in music together for an unforgettable night of dancing on a one-of-a-kind NFT dance floor. The experience will combine the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics and incredible music.

Saturday, April 16

Tao Desert Daze With Galore Magazine; 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

For the first time, Tao Group Hospitality will bring its nighttime experience to the day. Tao Desert Daze will be the ultimate pre-festival event in collaboration with Galore Magazine and a soundtrack provided by Chase B and special live performances. Centered around the property’s freshwater lake, guests will enjoy an array of water activations and poolside performances.

Tao Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter; 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

For night two, Jeeter, the #1 cannabis pre-roll brand, is curating some over-the-top moments in line with its dedication to experience and high vibes, including an extravagant aerial presentation that guests will not want to miss. World-class DJ performances and many more surprises will make for an unforgettable night.

Sunday, April 17

Tao Beach; 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Along with the return of Tao Desert Nights, the group will be creating a tropical oasis inspired by their popular day club Tao Beach located in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The signature Balinese elements of Tao Beach will be incorporated into the desert landscape. The culinary team from Tao Beach will be onsite to provide elevated food oerings inspired by the Las Vegas menu.