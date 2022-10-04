Footwear Industry Veteran and Former Caressa Exec, Arthur Stamberg, Has Died

Footwear industry veteran Arthur Stamberg passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 27, 2022. He was 87.

Over his 25-plus years in the footwear industry, Stamberg was best known for his time at Spanish shoe company Caressa, where he worked his way up to head of wholesale, a position he held until he left the company in 1995. Upon his departure from Caressa, he later spent time at Jasmine and Jose Vera.

According to his son David Stamberg, Arthur will be remembered for his charm, generosity and sense of humor. “Everyone around him loved him,” David told FN. “He had a great reputation in the industry and told the best jokes. He once told a customer that they should buy both pairs of shoes instead of choosing just one because ‘they go together like bagels and lox, peanut butter and jelly, and me and a martini.’ That was the kind of sense of humor he had.”

Arthur Stamberg with family in 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stamberg Family

Born on Nov. 29, 1934, Arthur Stamberg grew up in Jersey City, N.J., where he attended Snyder High School. He joined the Army in 1956 and left in 1958 before graduating from St. Peter’s College.

Before Caressa, Stamberg got a taste of the footwear business when he worked at a shoe store in Jersey City, N.J., and later moved to wholesale sales at Town & Country and Foot Flares.

In the years following his departure from the shoe business, Stamberg was a regular substitute teacher in the Tenafly, N.J., school system, where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Detention.”

He raised his sons in East Brunswick, N.J., and later lived in Tenafly with his wife, Marcia, and her sons. He also lived in Englewood, N.J., and most recently Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

Stamberg is survived by Marcia, his beloved wife of 39 years; sons David (Nina) of Closter, N.J., and Eric (Robin) of Tillson, N.Y.; his stepsons Michael Steinberg (Erica) of Chappaqua, N.Y., and Dan Steinberg (Amy) of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.; and his grandchildren: William, Sarah, Rachel, Sam, Dillon, Eden, Julia and Lucy.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors in Hackensack, N.J. Interment followed at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Two Ten Footwear Foundation, a charity close to Stamberg’s heart.