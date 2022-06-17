The Top 10 Shoes at Pitti Uomo’s Spring 2023 Edition

Pitti Uomo made its triumphant return to a standalone in-person trade fair this week.

The energy was high as many international buyers and press were happy to be back at what was many of their first time back at the show since the on-set of the pandemic. During the show, which was held inside the city’s Fortezza da Basso, brands from all over the world, including Brunello Cucinelli, Harrys London, Paraboot, Plus and many more, showcased their spring/summer 2023 footwear collections. Sneakers prevailed as the number one offering at this season’s show, but there was also a solid range of sandals and dress-casual styles.

Here are the top 10 shoes from Pitti Uomo 102.

Brunello Cucinelli

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

After several years of growing and placing emphasis on its footwear collection, Brunello Cucinelli is finding success in the category. Customers are gravitating to the label’s offering of casual-meets-dress shoes, like these tassel in chocolate brown suede. Much like its ready-to-wear, these shoes can be dressed down on the weekend or worn to a cocktail party or the office.

Contre-Allée

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

This French label founded in 2017 specializes in producing only unisex raffia shoes with materials sourced from Madagascar. Each pair of shoes takes a full day of hand weaving in the brand’s Moroccan factory. The label offers slip-on mules, sandals, and loafers in a wide range of colors, details, and styles. Retails range from 220 to 300 euros.

Diadora x Pierre-Louis Mascia

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Pierre-Louis Mascia gave a sneak peek at its new collaboration with Diadora, slated to drop in 2023. The two teamed up on one signature Diadora B560 style, which featured some of French brand’s signature fabrics and prints. The French fashion brand said this is its first sneaker collaboration, and it pairs with its new Vizir sportswear capsule.

Harrys London

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Harrys of London is under construction. The UK-based footwear and accessories brand is debuting a new look, refined styles, and updated logo – without the “of”. Officially launching later this year, the brand will now be known as Harrys London and will feature a few of its best-selling styles along with a new range of more contemporary styles developed by its newly appointed creative director. The company, which is still owned by American real estate and movie billionaire Charles Cohen, has added a few more sneaker styles and a range of sandals, loafers and espadrilles for spring/summer 2023. These dress casual wallabee style come at a more elevated price point, featuring a Vibram sole and beautiful suedes and leathers.

Fessura

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Originally founded in the late 1990s, Fessura once had a strong presence in the U.S. with retail partners like Barneys New York. Now, the footwear brand is focusing on sneakers with a sportier twist. This model is part of a new collaboration the Italian company has debuting next spring with Fiat.

Flower Mountain x Universal Works

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

This Japanese brand’s full range of hiking and outdoor-inspired footwear began in 2015. Identified by its chunkier soles and flower details, this brand’s booth was one not to be missed, as it was non-stop during the show. These shoes showcased above are part of Flower Mountain’s upcoming spring 2023 collaboration with UK-based brand Universal Works. The collab features a range of apparel as well as multiple shoe styles including slip on sneakers, lace-ups and sandals.

Paraboot

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Paraboot really amped up its sandal and mule offering for spring 2023. The French brand is releasing this suede mule sandal next spring and buyers are already picking it up. Other popular models for next season are a pair of fisherman sandals as well as raffia “Wallabee” style shoes.

Plus

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

New for this season, Plus is using a transparent nylon on this sneaker’s upper and shoe laces. According to the company, the material works well for the spring/summer season as it allows more air to circulate in the sneaker. What makes this brand interesting, is that it makes every model, both footwear and clothing, as a blank white canvas. Each piece is then customized to meet the theme of the season, or retail partners can create custom shoes or jackets just for their store — a big draw for retailers in competing markets.

Scotch & Soda

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Inspired by flowers and the colorful wonders of nature this season, Scotch & Soda’s sandal offering stood out as the highlight of its range for spring 2023. This slip on style in multi-color features a thick, grip sole and large adjustable staps — perfect for the beach.

Voile Blanche

CREDIT: Stephen Garner / FN

Born in 2004, this range of sneakers is inspired by the world of sailing. Made for both men and women, Voile Blanche this model is the Club 01 sneaker, which is constructed in technical fabric and suede, with contrasting details. These details include plastic eyelets, sporty strings, embossed logo, and an ultra light rubber running sole featuring a screen-printed logo.