Ugg’s Sister Brand Debuts Tactical Boots for Military and Law Enforcement

Deckers Brands is known for offering cozy Ugg boots, plush Hoka One One running sneakers and outdoor-ready Teva sandals. And now, tactical boots?

The Goleta, Calif.-based shoe company today unveiled a capsule line of boots for first responders and servicepersons. The looks were designed by Deckers X Lab, an innovation team led by Jean-Luc Diard, the co-founder of Hoka and former CEO of Salomon.

The DXLTAC collection consists of two tactical styles equipped with premium components to help military and law enforcement personnel perform at their best in any circumstances.

The first style is the DX-G8, a midcut boot offered in a neutral tan. It is AR670-1 compliant, meaning it meets the U.S. Army’s latest uniform codes. Key features of the G8 military boot include a fully mesh-lined upper for 360-degree air circulation, Vibram MegaGrip outsoles for all-terrain traction and quarter panels made from 1000-denier nylon textile (as a reference, your grill cover is probably made from 70-denier nylon).

The DX-G8 tactical boot from Deckers X Lab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Deckers

Style No. 2 from the collection is the DX-M4, an amphibious boot meant to perform in water, but thanks to its various drain ports, it can shed the water quickly. The all-black upper is made from Matryx quarter panels woven with Kevlar to provide a firm secure fit, and it comes with a Vibram Litebase outsole that provides traction without the added weight.

The DX-M4 amphibious boot from Deckers X Lab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Deckers

Both boots are available now at Dxltac.com. The DX-G8 is priced at $165, while the DX-M4 retails for $155.

The tactical collection marks an interesting departure for Deckers X Lab, whose previous releases have been more in line with the larger Deckers family. In 2021, for instance, it released several comfort-focused styles, such as the Ko-Z Mule slipper, the Ba Da Da flip-flop and the X-Scape Knit athleisure sneaker.

However, with a stated mission to “push the boundaries of footwear,” any product category is well within its purview.