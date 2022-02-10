Zendaya Makes a Splash in Her First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial for Squarespace

Zendaya makes a splashy appearance for Squarespace’s new Super Bowl ad.

The website builder tool shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the “Euphoria” star in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial that gave a new spin to the tongue twister “Sally sells seashells by the seashore.” The advertisement was also narrated by André 3000.

In the commercial, Zendaya dons a variety of punchy, nautical-inspired outfits. For the first, she wears a horizontal multicolored striped knitted sweater by The Elder Statesman paired with a shell necklace, dangling earrings and white sneakers.

Then for the next look, she wore a strapless yellow number that was adorned with shells all over and accessorized with a bigger shell necklace, a dainty shell bracelet and hoop earrings.

For another ensemble, Zendaya slipped on a flouncy baby blue ‘50s-inspired halter dress that incorporated shells of all sizes. The piece also had glitter for extra sparkle and a white lining for ease.

Finally, for the last getup, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actress wore a blue nautical jacket that had a deconstructed style with a plunging white neckline. It featured slashed sleeves and a cropped design. On the lower half, she wore a pair of high-waisted white trousers that had six gold buttons. For accessories, Zendaya popped on a big white shell necklace and shell earrings. And for shoes, she sported a pair of sharp blue pumps.

André 3000 does make an appearance in the snippet wearing a green knit sweater and a yellow knit beanie.

