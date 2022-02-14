×
The Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2022, According to Twitter

By Ashley Rushford
tmobile, super bowl commercial
Dolly Parton appears in a commercial for T-Mobile.
CREDIT: Courtesy of T-Mobile

At last, Super Bowl Sunday is here. As we know, there’s almost as much anticipation for Super Bowl commercials as the game itself. Over the years, there have been some remarkable and unforgettable ads that we are still talking about. And not necessarily for the right reasons. As always, Twitter users never hesitate to let brands know what was a hit and miss this year.

Here’s your breakdown of the worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials, according to Twitter.

Uber Eats Featuring Gwyneth Paltrow

Although Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance in the new Uber Eats commercial, a social media user mentioned that there could have been a better song choice, comparing the annoyance like that of hearing “nails on a chalkboard.” The ad used TikTok’s viral “Oh No” by Capone.

Lay’s Featuring Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd

Lay’s enlisted two famous actors for their ad, Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd. However, one user wasn’t convinced by the star power. In fact, he said the commercial’s intent had the opposite effect, “I want to throw away this unopened bag.”

T-Mobile Featuring Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

The T-mobile ad included a beautiful duet with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, but one user didn’t think it deserved five stars, calling it the “worst” of the night.

FTX: Crypto

Crypto might be the hottest thing on the market right now, but one user had other thoughts about the new ad by FTX, comparing Larry David’s appearance in it to some of the quizzical moments from the big game.

Coinbase

In a bold move, Coinbase aired a no-dialogue commercial featuring a QR code and no context whatsoever. One tweet summed up the consensus of many others on Twitter: “I’ve never been angrier at a QR code.”

 

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

