The Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2022, According to Twitter

At last, Super Bowl Sunday is here. As we know, there’s almost as much anticipation for Super Bowl commercials as the game itself. Over the years, there have been some remarkable and unforgettable ads that we are still talking about. And not necessarily for the right reasons. As always, Twitter users never hesitate to let brands know what was a hit and miss this year.

Here’s your breakdown of the worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials, according to Twitter.

Uber Eats Featuring Gwyneth Paltrow

Although Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance in the new Uber Eats commercial, a social media user mentioned that there could have been a better song choice, comparing the annoyance like that of hearing “nails on a chalkboard.” The ad used TikTok’s viral “Oh No” by Capone.

THERE YOU HAVE IT THE WORST COMMERCIAL FROM UBER EATS WITH THAT FREAKING OH NO TIK TOK SONG I HATE THIS SONG IT BOILS MY BLOOD SO MUCH IT IS LIKE NAILS ON A CHALKBOARD I AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — E̶̘͋v̷̫̇ą̴̓n̸̤̈́ ̶̪̅J̷̛̠r̸̖̄.̶̦̏ (@Superbaby731) February 14, 2022

Lay’s Featuring Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd

Lay’s enlisted two famous actors for their ad, Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd. However, one user wasn’t convinced by the star power. In fact, he said the commercial’s intent had the opposite effect, “I want to throw away this unopened bag.”

That lays commercial was so bad, I want to throw away this unopened bag. — Danny ➐ (@DopeboyDannyy) February 14, 2022

Lay’s brings back so many memories. Like that time Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen were in a Super Bowl LVI commercial together. pic.twitter.com/0mwdIKLE7n — LAY'S (@LAYS) February 2, 2022

T-Mobile Featuring Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

The T-mobile ad included a beautiful duet with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, but one user didn’t think it deserved five stars, calling it the “worst” of the night.

T-Mobile wins worst commercial. — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) February 14, 2022

Alright we couldn’t keep this to ourselves bc it is gold ✨ Check out the FULL VERSION of #DoItForThePhones with @MileyCyrus 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mmu5QJIrpv — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 13, 2022

FTX: Crypto

Crypto might be the hottest thing on the market right now, but one user had other thoughts about the new ad by FTX, comparing Larry David’s appearance in it to some of the quizzical moments from the big game.

Both quarterbacks are hurt, a game-breaking receiver has left the game, a blown call has altered the outcome, one coach will not stop running the ball, Eminem has a beard, Larry David is selling crypto… — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 14, 2022

The next ₿ig thing is here, even if Larry can’t see it. We’re giving away 7.54 #bitcoin right now to celebrate! How to enter:

1) Watch our ad!

2) Follow us

3) Retweet this by 11:59 pm EST Four lucky winners! #FTXContest No Purch Nec. Subject to T&C: https://t.co/7oCC4YUk0M pic.twitter.com/RosZS0HZAS — FTX (@FTX_Official) February 14, 2022

Coinbase

In a bold move, Coinbase aired a no-dialogue commercial featuring a QR code and no context whatsoever. One tweet summed up the consensus of many others on Twitter: “I’ve never been angrier at a QR code.”

Coinbase reportedly spent $14M on this QR code commercial. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/E1MSGpzxWk — The Metaverse (@themetav3rse) February 14, 2022

I’ve never been angrier at a QR code — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) February 14, 2022

