Leslie Jones Stars Alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones & Nick Jonas in Toyota Super Bowl Commercial

The new Toyota ad tapped three famous Joneses—and one famous Jonas.

The automobile company premiered a commercial on Sunday night during the 2022 Super Bowl. The 60-second ad for the new 2022 Toyota Tundra truck included stars Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones and Nick Jonas. The ad started out with Leslie and Tommy starting a race with each other, each behind the wheel of the new truck. Rashida eventually joins in before the three made it to the end of the race, a stunning view of snowy mountains. Then, Nick appeared, saying, “It’s keeping up with the Jonases now.” Tommy then replies, “Try to keep up — whoever you are.”

This was not Toyota’s only ad for the event. They also ran a commercial featuring brothers Brian and Robin McKeever, paralympians who have achieved 10 Paralympic medals together throughout the last nine years.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

