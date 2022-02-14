Serena Williams Turns Heads in Super Bowl Commercial in Purple Jumpsuit & Orange Sneakers for Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra’s latest advertisement was star-studded.

The beer company premiered a commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl on Tuesday, which played again during the big game. The ad featured recognizable faces like tennis star Serena Williams, retired NFL player Peyton Manning and basketball pro Jimmy Butler. The ad takes place in a bowling alley, aptly called Superior Bowl, with several patrons bowling, playing pool and ordering Michelob Ultra. Williams made a cameo at the end, who everyone turns to look at. Williams is styled in orange sneakers and a purple jumpsuit embroidered with her name.

Other familiar faces include gold pro Brooks Koepka, soccer star Alex Morgan and actor Steve Buscemi to name a few. Buscemi, who plays the bartender, ends the commercial by saying “Game time” as Williams walks into the bowling alley at the end.

Our @Drizly delivery person rolling up with my second half ULTRAs. pic.twitter.com/Upwx1AG7t3 — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 14, 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

