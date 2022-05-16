Rosalia Goes Barefoot In Bone Shirt & Thong Undergarments for New Skims Cotton Collection Campaign

Skims has announced the launch of their latest campaign in partnership with global sensation and Grammy-award winning singer Rosalía. This is the songwriter’s first fashion partnership and an iconic debut as she is about to embark on an international tour in July.

With this campaign, the popular shapewear brand aims to amplify its worldwide presence and celebrate the undeniable influence that Rosalía has on the industry. As the brand’s first bi-lingual campaign, all content is being distributed in both Spanish and English. The new ad shows the cultural force posing in several customer-favorite styles from the brand’s most tagged collection — the Cotton Collection.

Rosalia poses for the new Skims campaign. CREDIT: Skims

In the new launch, Rosalia poses in a slew of cozy styles. One photo shows, the “Diablo” hitmaker wearing a bone cotton rib tank with matching briefs. In another shot, she pairs a jersey T-shirt with a dipped thong. Lastly, she slipped into the brand’s signature triangle bra and black underwear.

Rosalia in the new Skims campaign. CREDIT: Skims

Kim Kardashian explained that it was only right that Rosalía star in the new campaign as she exudes true confidence and continues to push boundaries in music.

“Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world. I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they’re classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in” Kim Kardashian said.

Rosalia in the new Skims Cotton Collection campaign. CREDIT: Skims

Rosalía was equally as excited about the opportunity. The chart topping musician has always been a fan of Skims.

“I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time, I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave,” Rosalía explained.

