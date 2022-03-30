Revolve Festival Returns to Coachella With Bohemian Flair and New Activations

Strap into your gladiator sandals and grab your flowiest boho dresses: Revolve Festival is returning this spring.

The retailer is bringing back its Revolve Festival, a music festival highlighting bohemian style and new musicians, for the first time since 2020. Held in La Quinta, Calif. from April 16-17, the event will showcase numerous live musical performances with surprise celebrity appearances for 2,000 guests during the first weekend of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.

Though Revolve’s musical lineup has not been announced, the event always draws a diverse range of emerging and established artists from the hip-hop, pop and R&B genres. In the past, the event has featured performances from stars like Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Saweetie, SZA and more. It also holds a reputation for attracting numerous star guests, including Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell and Tyga.

Revolve Festival Day2 – 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 14 Apr 2019 Pictured: Teyana Taylor. CREDIT: MEGA The festivities will also include on-site activations and installations from Revolve’s various partners. This year’s include Spotify, Venmo, Celsius, 818 Tequila, Daring Foods and Onda Tequila Seltzer. For the 2022 festival, there will also be activations by style-oriented partners, including Khloe Kardashain’s Good American label, Peyton List’s Pley Beauty and sunglasses brand Hawkers.

To promote the occasion, Revolve is also offering the opportunity for customers to win two free tickets to the event. When customers based in the United States and Canada check out on Revolve’s website or the Zip app — a service allowing shoppers to make purchases with multiple payment installments — until April 10, they will be entered to win. Customers can also fill out a sweepstakes form from Zip to enter, as well.

Nicole Scherzinger at #RevolveFestival. CREDIT: Courtesy of BFA

The event also connects to Revolve’s Festival Shop, which spotlights styles ideal for outdoor music festivals. The newly launched edit on the brand’s website features a range of breezy printed and textured jumpsuits, maxi and minidresses from brands like House of Harlow 1960, Majorelle and Free People. Continuing the free-spirited aesthetic are detailed denim and blouses from labels including Tularosa, Levi’s and Sancia. Completing the edit are glamorous accents like statement earrings and soft handbags by Rebecca Minkoff, Vanessa Mooney and more.

You can discover Revolve’s Festival Shop — and enter to win Revolve tickets — on its website.

Discover the Revolve x Dundas collection at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.