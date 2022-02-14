‘Irresistible’ Pete Davidson Tackles Food Waste in Super Bowl Commercial for Mayonnaise

Pete Davidson is working to end food waste, thanks to mayonnaise—and football star Jerod Mayo—in a new Hellmann’s commercial.

In a play on his name and the shortened title for the condiment, Mayo frequently tackles individuals about to throw away food that can still be repurposed into other dishes using mayonnaise. However, before throwing down Amy Waters Davidson—Pete’s actual mother—the “Saturday Night Live” star replies, “Whoa, whoa, mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” as the pair stand in front of a table of repurposed dishes.

Though Mayo tackles Pete anyways in a humorous twist, the actor is dressed for the part. Davidson wore a tie-dye green and blue hoodie and matching sweatpants, coordinating with his often relaxed and colorful personal style.

The commercial ends with a “Make Taste, Not Waste” statement—directly referencing Hellmann’s goals of reducing food waste. The brand works with Food Reform for Sustainability and Health, which aims to reduce food waste and losses, as well as promotes the use if “flexipes”—recipes that can revamp leftovers using its mayonnaise.

Related Jennifer Lopez Gets Chic & Dances With Ben Affleck at Super Bowl's Star-Studded Big Game The Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2022, According to Twitter Leslie Jones Stars Alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones & Nick Jonas in Toyota Super Bowl Commercial

Hellmann’s has jokingly released its own statements on social media, affirming that no “tall, irresistible comedians”—directly referencing Davidson’s viral “BDE” and relationships—were harmed during the commercial

For the record no men, women, grandmas or tall, irresistible comedians were harmed in the making of our commercial 💁‍♂️💁‍♀️👵😬 pic.twitter.com/Tem9tLC3Md — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) February 14, 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

One of the game’s most fun elements are its commercials, which can become iconic for their content and celebrity cameos. This years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness and Uber Eats.

See Pete Davidson’s retro-grunge style through the years.