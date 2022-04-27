Pete Davidson Puts Vintage Twist to Modeling H&M’s Free-Spirited Menswear Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

As spring begins, Pete Davidson is making waves in the fashion world. His latest accomplishment? H&M campaign star.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is part of the campaign, which celebrates the openness of self-expression and confidence through personal style. As Davidson has become renowned for his own free-spirited and edgy sense of dress, the marriage of the two is a seamless fit. In the imagery, Davidson wears a colorful orange floral short over a classic white tee, complete with a sparkling necklace and bracelet. In another, he sharpens up in a brown suit over a black collared shirt, paired with another necklace — plus a brooch and pocket square for a modern dandy effect.

“Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content,” Davidson shares in a statement. “The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear, which is what I love about H&M.”

Pete Davidson films H&M’s Spring 2022 menswear campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Pete Davidson films H&M’s Spring 2022 menswear campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Elsewhere in the Quentin de Briey-shot campaign, models embody Davidson’s same energy in a variety of eclectic and utilitarian outfits from the affordable retailer, fitting into the new wave of subversive menswear that’s sweeping the fashion industry today. In an outdoor shot, one wears a vibrant green cardigan over a hoodie and striped pants — casually paired with tie-dye socks and rubber slides.

A model stars in H&M’s Spring 2022 menswear campaign. CREDIT: Quentin de Briey/Courtesy of H&M

In another, an oversized suit is given a night-out edge with a punchy turtleneck top, golden printed camp-collar shirt and layered jewelry. A third also highlights the recent workwear trend, with a model dressed in a denim boiler suit, quilted jacket, printed shirt and pastel baseball cap — finished with textured socks and clogs.

A model stars in H&M’s Spring 2022 menswear campaign. CREDIT: Quentin de Briey/Courtesy of H&M

A model stars in H&M’s Spring 2022 menswear campaign. CREDIT: Quentin de Briey/Courtesy of H&M

The imagery aims to celebrate the current menswear wave, where personal style takes center stage and clothing is key to self-expression. To this extent, the photos also feature vintage H&M menswear mixed with the new collection — encouraging customers to enjoy pieces they already have in their wardrobes, buy secondhand clothing and enjoy new pieces they’ll wear over and over again for a sustainable step forward.

Discover Davidson’s edgiest looks over the years in the gallery.