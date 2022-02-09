Lala Anthony Pops In Hot Pink Thigh-High Boots & Sweater Mini Dress for New PrettyLittleThing Collection She Curated

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lala Anthony recently unveiled another PrettyLittleThing collection she curated for the fast fashion brand. This time, she’s serving up fresh and fire outfits that are perfect for a big night out. This is her second collection with the UK-based online retailer. She originally teamed up with PrettyLittleThing last year in November to release a range of size-inclusive outfits.

To promote the new launch, the “Power” actress uploaded a few snapshots on Instagram on Tuesday. “I play the game to win, I’m not losing!!!! @prettylittlething,” she wrote under the photos.

In true fashionista form, the entertainer posed in some bold threads from the new collection. Anthony wore a black Recycled Split Hem Crewneck Sweat Jumper. The long-sleeve dress was formed by using recycled yarn from plastic bottles. PrettyLittleThing continues to use materials that are sustainably sourced to help reduce the impact on the environment.

To complement her cozy crewneck, “The Love Playbook” author slicked her dark hair back into a long braided ponytail. Black square-shaped frames and a small round clutch were her only accessories. She didn’t need to do too much as her boots was the highlight of her ensemble. To ground everything, the “Think Like A Man” star elevated the oversized dress with hot pink thigh-high patent leather boots. The slouchy silhouette included a sharp pointed-toe and a thin 4-inch heel.

The new line she edited includes co-ordinated outfits for when the dress code calls for something extra, mix and match separates, silhouette-enhancing pieces and essential outwear to combat the cold.

Anthony is the ultimate multihypenate businesswoman as her new PrettyLittleThing collection comes after the launch of her newly-minted haircare line, Inala. After dabbling in the cosmetic world, the budding entrepreneur has released her first and only holy grail haircare product, the Power Potion. The product was created during the beginning stages of the pandemic and is formulated with rice water, biotin and arginine to help strengthen the hair and stimulate the scalp for healthy growth.

