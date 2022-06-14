Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wear Edgy Outfits in Passionate Vegan Chicken Campaign

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting passionate and saucy in a new vegan food campaign. Needless to say with these two, the featured plant-based chicken isn’t the only thing that’s steaming up the camera. The fashion is daring too.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose in a new campaign for plant-based food company Daring. CREDIT: Daring/Ellen von Unwerth/ MEGA The PDA-loving newlyweds are the new stars of a campaign for Daring Foods, a plant-based brand famed for its vegan chicken-like products. The campaign’s photoshoot reportedly took place just two days after the couple’s Las Vegas elopement on April 4. For the shoot at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., Daring served the couple four plant-based recipes, which will be available on Daring’s online cookbook, Unclucked Eats.

For the campaign, Kardashian wears a form-fitting red and black snakeskin bustier mini dress with metal ring accents and a choker neck. She shields her eyes from the camera with slim black sunglasses, pulling her hair back in a casual half-pony. Barker poses both shirtless and in a black suit jacket with countless safety pins running down the sleeves for the campaign.

The pair also posed in pajamas — Kardashian in a red silk robe with black lace trim and Barker in a black pajama set with white piping.

The campaign was shot by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, who recently shot the couple’s Italian wedding ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose in a new campaign for plant-based food company Daring. CREDIT: Daring/Ellen von Unwerth/ MEGA Barker has followed a vegan diet since surviving a plane crash in 2008, crediting the life-altering event with pushing him to adopt healthier habits. Before becoming vegan, Barker followed a vegetarian diet since age 15.

“When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I’m excited to see more plant-based choices on menus,” Barker said in the campaign release.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose in a new campaign for plant-based food company Daring. CREDIT: Daring/Ellen von Unwerth/ MEGA Barker’s passion for veganism has transferred to his new wife, with Kardashian saying the famed drummer has helped her embrace plant-based options.

“I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies,” Kardashian said in the release. “I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring. I honestly cannot believe how much it tastes like chicken.”