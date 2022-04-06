Kate Hudson Models Invisible Heels With Ribbed Mini Dress & Hot Pink Sandals for New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kate Hudson brought a pop of pink to a sleek outfit while modeling for Stuart Weitzman.

The 42-year-old posed for the camera in a simple and versatile ensemble for the brand’s spring campaign. She had on a white ribbed mini dress with the brand’s Aleena 100 sandal in rose gold. The minimalist “invisible” style incorporates PVC double straps and a square-toe silhouette on a 4-inch heel. The shoe retails for $450 on Stuartweitzman.com.

Stuart Weitzman’s Aleena 100 sandals in rose gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

In another shot, she sported a white mock turtleneck blouse that featured pleated details running down the neckline and white textured dots across the shirt. On the bottom, she sported a black maxi skirt that fell just above her ankles.

The “How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” actress added spring flair with a splash of color on her shoes. The star slipped into a pair of hot pink heels. The stylish sandal had a thick sole as well as a stiletto heel and a strap running across her toebed and around her ankles.

The fashion icon first teamed up with Stewart Weitzman for their holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.” In honor of its 35th anniversary, the brand celebrated the feeling of glamour as well as its longstanding red carpet legacy.

Hudson also reunited with the brand for its Spring 2022 campaign, along with a special guest: her mom, Goldie Hawn. The iconic actresses posed for the brand as part of its “Live Every Moment” campaign, which celebrates the joy and carefree optimism of living in the moment.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn star in Stuart Weitzman’s “Live Every Moment” Spring 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The duo made a striking pair in the campaign. In one photo, Hawn is wearing a one-shouldered knit dress and Hudson is wearing a white shirtdress. Taking center stage were their two pairs of strappy sandals: a set of red Soiree lace-up heels on Hudson and strappy white Soiree sandals on Hawn.

The campaign also expands Stuart Weitzman’s work with nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership through its Bold Moves Grant program, which aims to invest in women leaders. Hudson worked with the brand to highlight five during this season: Claudia Esparza (Nanas & Amas), Nora Jeanne Joseph (RADIKAL), Natalie Tung (HomeWorks), Sara Saeed (Sehat Kahani) and Neysara (TransgenderIndia.com).

See more of Hudson’s style through the years.